Former Congresswoman Brown looking for sentencing continuance due to Hurricane Irma damage

(Photo: Schindler, Anne)

Former Congresswoman Corrine Brown wants to delay her sentencing due to the impacts of Hurricane Irma on her home.

Brown was convicted of 18 of 22 federal fraud and corruption charges in May. Her sentencing is scheduled for November 16.

She is asking for a delay of at least four months for the sentencing, according to court documents dated October 24.

Brown asked for a delay in the sentencing because she has been "displaced from her home" since September 9 due to damage caused by Hurricane Irma.

A document filed with the U.S. District Court Middle District of Florida - Jacksonville division states that Brown's home suffered extensive damage and many of her personal papers were destroyed.

Brown's motion to continue sentencing states that the damage "severely affected her and others in their ability to assist defense counsel in preparing for sentencing."

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recently informed Brown that her home was inhabitable, according to the document.

© 2017 WTLV-TV