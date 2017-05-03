Former chief of staff: The congresswoman asked me to deposit One Door funds into her account

Ronnie Simmons on the stand, testifiying against former Congresswoman Corrine Brown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- The former chief of staff to Corrine Brown told the court the congresswoman asked him to deposit funds from a bogus charity into her account on the witness stand Wednesday morning.

Ronnie Simmons, who’d worked for the former congresswoman and state representative for the last 30 years, testified under oath that would act under direction from the congresswoman and was regularly asked to put One Door For Education funds into her account.

He met the congresswoman while dating her daughter at the University of Florida before he graduated in 1990. After that, he’d gone to Jacksonville to work for a year and then was brought on to Brown’s Florida House staff for a few months before she ran for the U.S. House.

He was named campaign manager. Brown won.

In 1992, he was Brown’s chief of staff in Washington, D.C.

Despite everything, Simmons told the jury he and Brown were extremely close. He referred to her like a mother.

Simmons worked for Brown for 30 years. He painted her as a boss you respected and listened to. When asked what happened if anyone said no, he said he didn’t know.

“No one took the time to find out,” he quipped.

Brown and Simmons were charged in the same indictment handed down July 2014. Brown faced 22 counts and Simmons 19 of a 24-count indictment. They were charged with many of the same crimes. Most were about wire, mail and tax fraud. Simmons was also charged with abetting the theft of government funds.

RONNIE SIMMONS on visit by FBI in Jan'16 "It was pretty much an aha moment. I knew there was a problem, potentially a big problem @FCN2go — anne schindler (@schindy) May 3, 2017

He pleaded guilty to two counts in February of this year after showing a united front with the congresswoman in court before that.

Simmons told the court he was out on a boat with some friends and his girlfriend, Carla Wiley, in 2012 when the conversation came up about that year’s Congressional Black Caucus party thrown by the congresswoman.

He said he needed a 501(c)3 to fund the event. Wiley offered One Door For Education, a scholarship fund she started for her mother. Simmons jumped at the opportunity to use it.

“Because I could control it,” he said when asked why he picked One Door. Wiley gave him the debit card and check book for the account.

A few weeks later, One Door received a check for $25,000. Two weeks after that, Simmons told the court he gave Brown $800. He said the congresswoman told him to. From 2012 to 2015, the congresswoman would help raise $800,000 for One Door under the guise of it being a charity.

The prosecution has shown evidence that One Door was never registered as a charity. It could never accept tax-deductible charitable contributions.

Throughout his testimony, Simmons pushed back at Brown’s defense that he used the congresswoman as a patsy. Instead, he testified, everything he did was because he was told to do so. He would sign blank checks from the One Door account and hand them to the congresswoman. He said he had no idea what happened to those checks after he gave them.

Court took a brief recess at 10:50 a.m. When it returns, Simmons will continue his testimony. This is a developing story. Stay with First Coast News for updates.

© 2017 WTLV-TV