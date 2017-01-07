For second year in a row, calendar gives wrong dates for recycling collection

Republic Services will be sending corrected calendars to its Jacksonville customers. The original 2017 calendars had incorrect dates for recycling pickups. This calendar went out to some Arlington residents. (David Bauerlein/Florida Times-Union)

Jacksonville residents who got a calendar of 2017 recycling dates from Republic Services might as well drop it in the trash.

For the second year in a row, the calendar has the wrong collection dates.

“Two years in a row?” said Arlington resident Steve Crandall said. “It shouldn’t happen at all, something this simple and critical. It’s just like, how in the world?”

Crandall said the 2017 calendar shows recycling pickup for his neighborhood happens this week on Wednesday. That was the wrong week because his neighborhood had its recycling pickup last week, so its turn for recycling doesn’t come up again until next week.

“More than half the neighborhood has their [recycling] cans out there, and of course, they’re untouched because we just had the service last week,” Crandall said.

Republic Services is one of the private companies that has a contract for garbage collection in different areas of Jacksonville. The company says customers can put out their recycling bins for pickup on the same day of the week they always have, with pickup of recyclables occurring once every two weeks.

Republic Services spokeswoman Jennifer Eldridge said, “We apologize for this typo and and are working to correct the recycling collection schedule and distribute the calendars to customers as quickly as possible.”