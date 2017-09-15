Food giveaway for students in Middleburg
Irma's aftermath is especially tough for families who rely on schools to provide their children with breakfast and lunch. In Clay County, the community is coming together to make sure those students don't go hungry while schools are closed.
WTLV 5:34 PM. EDT September 15, 2017
