Foo Fighters to headline 'Welcome to Rockville' at Metropolitan Park in April

"Welcome to Rockville" will have a legendary headliner this year.

Foo Fighters are set to take the stage during the festival at Metropolitan Park in April. The event runs from April 27-29.

The full announcement is set for Monday, November 6. Tickets will go on sale at noon that same day.

Foo Fighters have won 11 Grammys and produced such hits as "Everlong," "My Hero," "The Pretender" and "Learn to Fly."

For more information on "Welcome to Rockville," click here.

