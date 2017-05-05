Zebra on the loose in Hillsborough County Friday, May 5. Photo: NBC.

Hillsborough County deputies went on a unique pursuit Friday after they got reports about a zebra on the loose.

The female zebra was first spotted in Balm, Florida walking along the south side of CR-672 near Amber Sweet Lane. There, the zebra ran into the side of a Ford F-150 pick up truck, breaking the truck's side mirror in the process, deputies said. The driver received cuts from the mirror's broken glass and was transported to Brandon Hospital.

After this incident, the zebra took off into a field along CR-672. After some pursuit, deputies were able to catch the zebra and return it to its owner.

