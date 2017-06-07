Woman crashes into Marion County Sheriff's Office, causes thousands of dollars in damages

The vehicle sustained $1,000 in damage while the building sustained $10,000 in damages. Photo: Maricon County Sheriff's Office

It's not everyday a car crashes into a law enforcement agency, but that's what happened in Marion County Tuesday.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. A 62-year-old woman said she was trying to pull into the parking lot of the Marion County Sheriff's Office Dunnellon District Office.

Instead of stopping, though, the woman drove straight into the front doors of the office, shattering its glass and walls in the process.

No one was hurt and the secretary of the office managed to step out of the way in time.

Right now, it isn't known what caused the driver to slam into the building. Her car sustained $1,000 in damage while the building had $10,000 in damages.

The Florida Highway Patrol cited the driver for careless driving.

The vehicle sustained $1,000 in damage while the building sustained $10,000 in damages. Photo: Maricon County Sheriff's Office

