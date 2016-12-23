WATCH LIVE: 'Eagle cam' streaming SW Florida bald eagle births

PHOTO: Southwest Florida Eagle Cam/YouTube

NAPLES, FLA. - Southwest Florida’s most beloved pair of bald eagles is expecting, and the births — expected between Christmas and New Year’s Day — can be watched live on camera.

Two eggs, laid Nov. 22 and 25, are closing in on the average 35-day incubation period. And while incubation was delayed on the first egg, causing speculation on its vitality, only time will tell if both eggs will successfully hatch.

The eagle parents, Harriet and M15, have diligently taken turns incubating their young by maintaining the necessary 105-degree temperature the embryos need for proper development. The eagles will continue to nurture their eggs until they feel movement and the chick scratches the inside the surface of the egg to break out. During the last two to three days before hatching, the parents can hear and feel activity inside the egg and will watch the egg closely. Once the hatchling has begun to breathe, it might will make soft calls that the adults can hear.





Teachers or groups looking to use the cam as an educational resource or class project, can contact the SWFEC at info@southwestfloridaeaglcam.com.

Since its inception in September 2012, the Eagle Cam has received more than 60 million views from more than 190 different countries worldwide.