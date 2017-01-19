Trump talked to husband of slain Orlando officer

President-elect Donald Trump (Photo: Getty Images, Custom)

ORLANDO - Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi says President-elect Donald Trump has reached out to the husband of a slain Orlando police officer.

Bondi said Wednesday that Trump had a phone conversation with the husband of Lt. Debra Clayton, who was fatally shot outside the Walmart on Princeton Street in Orlando last week.

Bondi describes the conversation between Trump and Seth Clayton as "a brief, very touching, private conversation between two husbands."

A suspect wanted for Clayton's slaying was taken into custody Tuesday night after a manhunt that lasted more than a week.

Clayton was shot after she approached Markeith Loyd, who was wanted at the time for the killing of his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

Loyd's first court appearance happened Thursday.

Associated Press