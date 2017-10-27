Tiger Woods hearing for DUI arrest

(Photo: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)

PALM BEACH GARDENS — Tiger Woods is expected to be in court Friday regarding the golfing legend's arrest in May, when he was found asleep at the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz in Jupiter.

The plea conference, scheduled for 1:30 p.m., will be at the North County Government Center in front of Palm Beach County Court Judge Sandra Bosso-Pardo. The facility is about a 13-mile drive from Woods’ listed address on Jupiter Island in Martin County.

Woods, 41, was arrested after police found him inside his running car with a blinker on.

Woods' arraignment originally was scheduled for Aug. 9 but was moved to Wednesday, and then delayed again to today.

Court papers showed Woods must be present at today’s hearing.

After an August hearing Woods didn’t attend, Mike Edmondson, with the 15th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office, said Woods would be entered into a first-time DUI offender program. The 15th Circuit serves Palm Beach County.

Woods’ West Palm Beach attorney, Douglas Duncan, hasn’t returned calls or emails regarding his client, but he’s expected to be by Woods' side Friday.

