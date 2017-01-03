Generic photo of Kate Spade outlet bag

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Authorities are searching for a group of teens after they stole nearly $18 thousand worth of luxury handbags.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office responded to a call from employees at the Kate Spade Outlet at the St. Augustine Outlets on December 31 of last year.

When they arrived, employees told deputies that the suspects are about seven-to-eight people teens, both consisting of men and women. They ran into the store together and grabbed as many purses as they could, then rushed out the door, passed employees trying to stop them. The manager, Debra Walters, said they ran with the bags to the parking lot and got into a black Toyota Corolla with the Florida Tag HHSI36.

The store reported 46 stolen purses, totaling $17,936. The most expensive bag cost roughly $430 with the cheapest bag $229.

No security footage was obtained of the incident.