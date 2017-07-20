Teens recorded man as he drowned, police say

Jamel Dunn

A group of teens recorded a man drowning in a pond, cursing and laughing as he did, Cocoa police said.

According to our news partners at WKMG, the minute-long video shows the teens, ages 14 and 16, laughing as the 32-year-old victim went under. It was circulated on social media.

The body of Jamel Dunn was found July 12.

The teens were questioned, but will not likely face charges because they were not directly involved, police said.

For more, read the WKMG story.

