Suspect in Kissimmee officer's killing arrested, chief says

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — One Kissimmee police officer has been killed and another is in grave condition after what authorities said was an ambush style shooting Friday night.

Kissimmee police chief Jefrrey O'Dell officer Sam Howard and officer Matthew Baxter were shot when they responded to a call in the area of Palmway and Cypress streets around 9:30 p.m.

Baxter, a 3-year veteran of the department has been pronounced dead and Howard, a 10-year veteran, is in grave condition, O'Dell said.

O’Dell said Everett Milller has been arrested and charged in the death of Baxter. He will be transferred to the Osceola County Jail Saturday in Baxter’s handcuffs, O’Dell said.

Miller was arrested around 11:30 p.m. at Roscoe's Bar on Orange Blossom Trail, in Kissimmee, police said. No other arrests are expected.

Central Florida's law enforcement agencies have taken to social media to extend their thoughts and prayers to the Kissimmee Police Department.

"Please keep @kissimmeepolice in your prayers tonight," the Orlando Police Department said.

President Trump tweeted out his condolences to the officers in Kissimmee.

My thoughts and prayers are with the @KissimmeePolice and their loved ones. We are with you!#LESM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017

© 2017 WTLV-TV