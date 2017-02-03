Armed robbery reported at UF; Suspect not found

UF ALERT

A University of Florida alert was issued Friday night reporting a man with a semi-automatic firearm on campus before being rescinded shortly thereafter.

A tweet sent out by the campus alert system says there's a black male with a firearm wearing a blue hoodie, a dark colored t-shirt and sneakers with a 'w' on them at 3328 W. University. He was last seen headed east, the university says.

Police cleared the crime scene, which was later learned to have been an armed robbery.

Anyone with tips is asked to call 911.

