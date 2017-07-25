State investigating viral shark dragging video

The FWC is investigating the incident that appears to show a shark being dragged behind a boat.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is investigating a now viral video that appears to show a shark being dragged behind a boat at high speed.

FWC Spokesman Robert Klepper says the agency is investigating both who took the video and where the incident took place.

The FWC has shared the video with Florida media. The video may be disturbing to some. You can play it below. Mobile users can click here to see the video

In a statement, Klepper said " The FWC has been alerted to a video circulating on multiple social media sites showing a group of individuals traveling at high speed on the water dragging a shark behind the vessel. The FWC takes this very seriously and is currently investigating this incident. We are also attempting to identify the individuals in the video and where it took place."

Klepper also said it is unclear whether an actual violation took place.

