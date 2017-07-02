SpaceX aims for Sunday satellite launch from Kennedy Space Center

PHOTO: SpaceX

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- SpaceX’s blistering launch pace continues Sunday at Kennedy Space Center, where a Falcon 9 rocket aims to fly the company’s third mission in just over nine days.



At 7:36 p.m., weather permitting, the 230-foot rocket will lift off with SpaceX’s first mission for Intelsat, one of the world’s largest operators of commercial communications satellites.



At nearly 15,000 pounds, Intelsat’s fourth Epic satellite, called Intelsat 35e, will be one of the heaviest lifted by a Falcon 9 toward an orbit more than 22,000 miles over the equator.



With a heavy payload flying to a high orbit, the Falcon 9's first stage won't have enough spare fuel available to attempt a landing.



As a result, for the third time in SpaceX’s 10 missions this year — its most in any calendar year — the Falcon 9 is designated as “expendable.”

Launch Details:

Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9

Mission: Intelsat 35e communications satellite

Launch Time: 7:36 p.m.

Launch Window: to 8:34 p.m.

Launch Complex: 39A at Kennedy Space Center

Weather: 40 percent “go”

