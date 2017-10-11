Silver alert issued for 82-year-old Bradford Co. woman

Elsie Starke was reported missing from Starke, Florida Wednesday.

Elsie Keel was last seen near the 500 block of Legion Terrace in Starke. The Starke Police Department says she left her home on Legion Terrace around 9 a.m. Wednesday, in a tan 2004 Ford Taurus with a Florida tag I186TY. The vehicle has tinted windows and a gator head logo on the rear windshield.

Keel, who is about 5-foot-4 and weighs 100 lbs., was last seen wearing denim shorts and a blue/green pull over t-shirt.

Police say she possibly suffers from dementia.

If you see her, please contact the Starke Police Department at 904-966-6161.

