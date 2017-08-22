Siblings still missing a year later could travel to Jacksonville

Dmari Seymour, 5, left, and his sister Londyn Kennedy, 1, went missing Aug. 19, 2016. Londyn may be going by the alias Carmen Saintelle. Photo: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is hoping the public will help find two young siblings who have been missing for more than a year and could travel to Jacksonville, according to authorities.

Dmari Seymour, 5, and his younger sister, Londyn Kennedy, 1, went missing on Aug. 19, 2016. They were last seen in their home in Miami and are believed to be with their mother. Londyn may be going by the alias Carmen Saintelle, authorities say.

Authorities believe they may still be in Miami, or have traveled to Jacksonville to areas throughout Fulton County, Georgia.

Dmari is described as 4 feet tall and weighs about 45 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. His sister, is described as 2 feet tall and weighs about 25 pounds. She also has black hair and brown eyes.

If you see them, call Miami Police at 305-579-6111 or 911.

