Shooting threat made against student on UF campus may be related to Alachua death investigation

Security measures at the Buchholz High School graduation ceremony will be beefed up after a shooting threat was made against someone on the University of Florida's campus Friday morning, police say.

The UF Police Department says a victim was approached by two black males with medium builds walked up to the victim and threatened to shoot them. The pair brandished a firearm, police say.

Authorities say they believe the threat to be related to a death investigation in Alachua County.

The victim is not giving many details to police but has said he won't be attending the graduation ceremony Friday night at UF.

Anyone with information on this threat is asked to call the police department at 352-392-1111. To remain anonymous and receive a possible cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 352-372-STOP.

© 2017 WTLV-TV