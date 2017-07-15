Scrap metal crashes onto van, but driver not badly hurt

A semi overturned, sending a piece of scrap metal onto a van. (Photo: Florida Highway Patrol)

A driver was lucky to escape major injury when a piece of scrap metal crashed onto his car from an overturned tractor-trailer in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

About 7:35 a.m. Saturday, a 2007 Mack truck driven by Antonio Santiago Wharton, 33, of Kissimmee, was hauling scrap metal westbound on the State Road 528 exit to westbound Interstate 4. Meanwhile, a 2003 Pontiac van driven by Jesus Armando Escobar, 36, of Orlando was westbound on the exit ramp from I-4 to eastboung S.R. 528.

Troopers say Wharton lost control of his truck, which hit the guardrail and overturned. A large piece of metal fell off the overpass and onto the Pontiac, which was on the exit ramp. The Pontiac's roof was crushed.

Escobar and Wharton only received minor injuries.

Wharton was ticketed for careless driving.

