Residents asked to avoid areas of two fires burning in Bradford County

The Bradford County Sheriff's Office is asking residents to stay away from the areas where two fires are burning Thursday afternoon.

The first is the area where the Hampton Fire is burning. Authorities say it's burning between North 109th Street to CR 18 and the South and West of 38th Avenue. Crews say the flames are close to homes, but they are not in danger. No evacuations have been placed.

Authorities also want residents to avoid a fire burning off of SE 28th Avenue near Camp Blanding. The fire is reported to be 30 acres and growing. The Florida Forest Service says two bulldozers are heading to the area and the National Guard is responding. No other information was released.

A third fire, the Sampson City Fire, is also burning near CR-227 near Graham, but crews say it's close to containment and doesn't pose a threat.

