Putnam to push for open-carry law in Florida

Adam Putnam, a candidate for Governor and current Agriculture Secretary, is pushing for open-carry of guns in public places in Floroida

First Coast News , WTLV 3:07 PM. EDT July 18, 2017

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam, a candidate for governor next year, advocated Tuesday to allow "law abiding gun owners" to openly carry guns in public places, including college campuses, according to a report by the Tampa Bay Times.

Putnam made the announcement during a press conference at the National Guard Armory in Tallahassee on Tuesday.

"There is absolutely a pathway for Florida to get to a form of open carry," Putnam said.

"We have a track record in Florida of law-abiding citizens who submit their fingerprints, undergo a background check and lawfully exercise their 2nd Amendment rights," Putnam said in reference to Florida's process of obtaining a concealed-weapons permit.

"Continuing to expand their opportunities to exercise those 2nd Amendment rights is something I support."

Similar bills died in the Florida Senate the past two years, according to the Times.

Read more in the Tampa Bay Times.

