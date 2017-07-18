Putnam to push for open-carry law in Florida

Agriculture Secretary Adam Putnam announced his support for open-carry at a press conference in Tallahassee. PHOTO: James Call/Tallahassee Democrat

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam, a candidate for governor next year, advocated Tuesday to allow "law abiding gun owners" to openly carry guns in public places, including college campuses, according to a report by the Tampa Bay Times.

Putnam made the announcement during a press conference at the National Guard Armory in Tallahassee on Tuesday.

"There is absolutely a pathway for Florida to get to a form of open carry," Putnam said.

"We have a track record in Florida of law-abiding citizens who submit their fingerprints, undergo a background check and lawfully exercise their 2nd Amendment rights," Putnam said in reference to Florida's process of obtaining a concealed-weapons permit.

"Continuing to expand their opportunities to exercise those 2nd Amendment rights is something I support."

Similar bills died in the Florida Senate the past two years, according to the Times.

Read more in the Tampa Bay Times.

