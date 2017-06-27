Putnam County Sheriff awards 11-year-old for heroic actions

11-year-old boy dubbed a hero for calling in a brush fire and waking up the occupants in the home. Photo: Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

An 11-year-old boy was dubbed a hero by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office Tuesday.

Deputies said Sheriff Gator DeLoach awarded Hassell Skeens at the County Commission Meeting over his actions during a recent brush fire. Deputies said Hassell noticed the fire was approaching an occupied home and quickly reported it. He also alerted the occupants, who were asleep beforehand.

"There is little doubt that Hassell's actions prevented substantial property damage and possibly saved two people from injury or death," a Facebook post read.

Great job Hassell!

