Putnam Co. Republicans: Sheriff DeLoach switching parties

Putnam County Sheriff Gator DeLoach PHOTO: Twitter

Putnam County Sheriff Gator DeLoach is switching political parties, according to the Putnam County Republicans.

The group announced that DeLoach has decided to switch from a registered Democrat to a Republican on his voter registration on July 18. The group will also host a celebration of the party change the same day at the Beef O'Brady's in Palatka at noon.

During the most recent sheriff election, DeLoach was the subject of a lengthy recount against Jonathan Kinney.

Kinney had a narrow 18-vote lead out of more than 32,000 ballots cast. However, after more than 400 votes via mail and other outstanding ballots were counted, DeLoach was the certified winner by 16 votes.

READ MORE: DeLoach to keep Putnam Sheriff's seat after court ruling

First Coast News has reached out to DeLoach to find out why he has decided to switch parties, but we have not heard back.

