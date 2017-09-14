WTLV
Close

President Trump arrives in Florida to assess Hurricane Irma damage

WTLV 11:22 AM. EDT September 14, 2017

President Trump arrived in Florida to assess Hurricane Irma damage, Thursday morning.

Air Force One landed at Southwestern Florida International Airport in Fort Myers around 10:45 a.m. 

According to Trump he will meet with several response groups that have been working to help locals with relief efforts.

After exiting the aircraft, President Trump answered several reporter questions. 

The questions focused on tax increases and whether a deal has been made with Democrats. 

The President reiterated that a deal had not been reached with Democrats on DACA and border security

President Trump will visit Fort Meyers and Naples during his time in Florida. 

First Coast News streamed the President's arrival on FacebookLive, watch the full video below.

 

© 2017 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories