President Trump arrives in Florida to assess Hurricane Irma damage

President Trump arrived in Florida to assess Hurricane Irma damage, Thursday morning.

Air Force One landed at Southwestern Florida International Airport in Fort Myers around 10:45 a.m.

According to Trump he will meet with several response groups that have been working to help locals with relief efforts.

I will be traveling to Florida tomorrow to meet with our great Coast Guard, FEMA and many of the brave first responders & others. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2017

After exiting the aircraft, President Trump answered several reporter questions.

The questions focused on tax increases and whether a deal has been made with Democrats.

The President reiterated that a deal had not been reached with Democrats on DACA and border security.

President Trump will visit Fort Meyers and Naples during his time in Florida.

First Coast News streamed the President's arrival on FacebookLive, watch the full video below.

