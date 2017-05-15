Out-of-bounds: A local volleyball coach's fight to get accused abuser banned from coaching

Share This Story

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Volleyball is a game of boundaries. On the court, the lines are clear, but anything outside of them is off limits.

It's a game that Sarah Powers-Barnhard has mastered. The 52-year-old Jacksonville coach was a teen volleyball star who turned into a pro.

Sarah Powers-Barnhard, 52, seen coaching a junior girls' volleyball team in Jacksonville, Fla. (Photo: FCN file video)

"It was like a cult, really," she said.

Back in the '80s, Powers-Barnhard started playing club volleyball at Sport Performance Volleyball, just outside of Chicago, when she was 15. At the time, her coach, Rick Butler, promised to take her to the next level and succeed in the sport.

Butler, who is considered a high-profile coach in youth volleyball, ran one of the most successful junior volleyball programs in the country. He was Powers-Barnhard's surest path to a college scholarship, she said.

"Rick made it really clear that if you play for anybody else, you probably weren't going to get that scholarship; that this was the only place you're going to get it," she said. "So you're well aware, yet you were tied in it and you need to commit to whatever that meant."

What that meant for Powers-Barnhard, however, was something she described as completely out-of-bounds.

In 2016, Powers-Barnhard filed a lawsuit against the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU), alleging Butler sexually abused her while he was her coach and she was his star player.

THE ALLEGATIONS

In her complaint, Powers-Barnhard said that she was 16 years old to 18 years old when Butler sexually molested her. The lawsuit alleges the first incident happened in 1983 when they were on an out-of-town volleyball trip.

Sarah Powers-Barnhard, now 52, started playing volleyball in high school. She was a teen volleyball star and became a volleyball star in college, too, before turning into a pro. (Photo: Sarah Powers-Barnhard)

"He's explained to me that I needed to follow him blindly," she said. "I need to do whatever he said and that if I wanted to be great and I wanted to be better than everyone else, I had understood what it took and it means that I had to follow whatever he said whenever he said it."

Sarah Powers-Barnhard (left) first met coach Rick Butler (right) shortly after she joined Sport Performance Volleyball in Chicago. She accuses Butler of sexually abusing her when she was 16 years old to 18 years old. (Photo: Sarah Powers-Barnhard)

"He leaned over and kissed me and I had no clue it was coming," she explained. "No idea. It was very confusing."

Powers-Barnhard said that incident was just the very beginning of many. She said she lost her virginity to a coach she trusted.

"The sexual abuse started that summer and it came with him inviting me over to his house to talk about the team," she recalled.

When asked how many times Butler sexually abused her, she replied: "More than I can count. Yeah, hundreds."

BANNING BUTLER

In 1995, Powers-Barnhard, and two other women went to the USA Volleyball Association (USVBA) Ethics & Eligibility Committee, claiming Butler had sexually abused them when they were minors on his team a decade before. In transcripts obtained by First Coast News, Butler told the committee that the relationships with all three women began after they turned 18 years old and were no longer on his team.

The women allege the relationships began when they were minors and that the sex was not consensual.

Coach Rick Butler (top middle) is seen posing for a team photo with a junior girls volleyball team he coached. (Photo: Sarah Powers-Barnhard)

The committee found the allegations credible and said he violated USVBA rules.

"There is no question he is a talented and charismatic coach," Rebecca Howard, the chair of the committee at the time of the hearing, wrote to the women's attorneys. "Nonetheless, the psychological harm caused by his having entered into sexual relationships with children entrusted to his care far outweighs these accomplishments and necessitates the imposition of grave sanctions."

USVBA issued a lifetime ban against him.

Five years later, USVBA reversed its decision and allowed Butler to reapply for conditional membership in 2000. He was reinstated as long as he promised, in writing, that he wouldn't coach junior girls in any of the organization's events.

In a statement to First Coast News, the current chairwoman of USVBA's board of directors, Lori Okimura said the decision to reinstate his membership was "a mistake." She assured that Butler is still banned to this day from coaching junior girls teams.

Butler never faced criminal charges (the statute of limitations expired for their cases). He also denied sexually abusing any of his team members.

THE LAWSUIT

To this day, Butler remains a prominent figure in youth volleyball. Despite the ban, a separate organization, AAU, continues to allow Butler to coach volleyball at its events. Unlike USVBA, AAU allows him to coach both boys and girls junior-volleyball teams.

Meanwhile in Jacksonville, Powers-Barnhard operates Power Volleyball Club, a prominent volleyball program. In June, her club's team plans to compete in the 44th AAU Girls' Junior National Volleyball Championships in Orlando.

The AAU presented Rick Butler with the Emil Breitkreutz Leadership Award in 2012 for his contributions to the sport of volleyball. (Photo: Screenshot of GreatLakesCenter.com)

It's during this competition where Powers-Barnhard could come face-to-face with Butler, something she says has happened in the past; something she still worries about today.

"[I] heard his voice, I looked up and he was sitting close to my table and the reaction to me was, I felt sick to my stomach," she said recalling a recent volleyball event where she saw him.

Powers-Barnhard filed a lawsuit against the AAU in 2016, but it was dismissed without prejudice on May 9. She said she plans to re-file.

Powers-Barnhard said her ultimate goal of the lawsuit is to get the AAU to ban Butler from coaching underage girls. By allowing him to continue coaching junior girls teams, the lawsuit accuses the AAU of violating its own policies.

Sarah Powers-Barnhard (right) tells First Coast News reporter Heather Crawford (left) about her lawsuit against the AAU. She says the goal fo the lawsuit is to ban Rick Butler from coaching junior girls' teams. (Photo: FCN file video)

"They have their own bylaws... a few years ago, they hired a committee to create some rules within AAU and some of the rules state that if you ever been banned or have a criminal background, you cannot coach within AAU," she said. "Well, he was banned 20 years ago from USVBA and he's still coaching. It's a travesty."

Butler's attorney said the ban was unfair because USVBA "prevented Rick Butler from defending himself … by not allowing him to present witnesses in his own defense."

Butler’s attorney said last year he is a member in good standing with both USVBA and the AAU and has coached over 20,000 junior females over the past 16 years without a single complaint.

Powers-Barnhard believes the AAU allows him to stay on the courts because, she said, it is more concerned about making money than protecting girls.

"He's one of the top junior volleyball coaches in the nation and brings a lot of money," Powers-Barnhard said. "That money is creating a situation where they won't take him out and that's sad because they're saying money is more important than the safety of these young players."

First Coast News has reached out to the AAU, but the organization declined to comment.

Butler's attorney, however, responded to the lawsuit with the following statement saying the allegations of the lawsuit are "absolutely false, maliciously motivated and are being made for the sole purpose of defaming Rick Butler and the AAU."

The judge dismissed the lawsuit without prejudice, giving Powers-Barnhard until May 29 to fix any inconsistencies and re-file the lawsuit, which she said she plans to do.

"No one was there for me," Powers-Barnhard explained. "I am doing anything that keeps somebody away from a little girl or gives voice to a little girl then it means something to me and I'll keep doing it."

