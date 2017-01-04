Orlando City Soccer Club honors Orlando shooting victims with 49 rainbow seats

Orlando City Soccer Club unveils new rainbow seats in tribute of Pulse nightclub shooting victims, 1/4/2017

Forty-nine rainbow-colored seats now occupy a section of the Orlando City Soccer Club's new stadium in downtown Orlando, designed to honor the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

The Orlando City Soccer Club unveiled the seats Wednesday in honor of the 49 people who were killed during the Pulse nightclub shooting June 12 of last year.

This unveiling isn't the first time Orlando City paid tribute to the victims. During the June 18 game against the San Jose Earthquakes, the team stopped the game during the 49th minute for a moment of silence.

Spokespeople for Orlando City explained that the seats are for regular ticket holders and will be used during each game at their stadium.

Check out the video of the unveiling below: