Nursing degrees now offered at four more Florida colleges

The Florida Board of Education approved four more colleges on Monday to begin offering Bachelor of Science in Nursing degrees by 2018.



Those colleges that were approved for Bachelor of Science in Nursing programs include:

Eastern Florida State College

Lake-Sumter State College

Seminole State College of Florida

Valencia College

Commissioner of Education Pam Stewart said, “Florida colleges are known throughout the nation for their educational excellence, and this is a tremendous opportunity for students in Florida to meet their higher education goals while attending a Florida College.”

Through these programs, nurses with Associate in Science degrees currently in the local workforce can remain on the job while pursuing advanced skills in the healthcare field.

