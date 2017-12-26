Newborn baby found at interstate rest stop in Florida

(Photo: STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images, 2005 AFP)

OCALA, Fla. — A newborn found abandoned at an interstate rest area in Florida is doing well and authorities are searching for his mother.

Marion County Sheriff’s Lt. Todd Spicher tells news outlets travelers found the baby on a concrete floor in the women’s restroom at an Interstate 75 rest stop just south of Ocala around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say the baby is being cared for at a hospital. The agency isn’t releasing additional details about the newborn, citing an investigation.

Florida has a safe haven law that allows a safe place for parents to leave unharmed newborn babies less than one week old at any hospital or with a firefighter at any fire station across the state.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

© 2017 Associated Press