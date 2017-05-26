NAS Jacksonville barracks evacuated after written bomb threat found

The barracks at Naval Air Station Jacksonville have been evacuated Friday night after a written bomb threat was found on the base, a spokesperson says.

All gates into the base were shut down for a brief period as Naval authorities investigate the threat, but have since reopened.

The spokesperson for the base says the threat was specifically against the barracks.

This is a developing story.

Note: Barracks are a dormitory-like facility on the base for personnel.

