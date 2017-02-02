Missing Marion County endangered father-daughter last seen in southeast Georgia

Edward Flanigan (left) and his daughter, Margaret Mannion (right) are considered missing and endangered. (Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

A father-daughter duo out of Ocala, Fla. were reported missing and endangered Feb. 2 after their family contacted local authorities and were last seen in the Woodbine area of southeast Georgia.

Law enforcement in the area stopped them as they were driving south in the northbound lanes, the Marion County Sheriff's Office says.

Edward P. Flanigan and Margaret M. Mannion left their home in a beige 2013 4-door Toyota Camry with Florida tag H217FA. Neither have their phones on them, deputies say.

After being pulled over in Georgia, the pair was issued a warning and sent on their way.

If anyone knows where they are going or where they are, please call 911 immediately.

(© 2017 WTLV)