Missing child alert issued for 6-year-old boy from Lakeland

Adam Roach was reported missing Friday night. Photo: FDLE.

A missing child alert has been issued for a 6-year-old boy out of Lakeland, Florida.

According to the FDLE, Adam Roach was last seen in the area of the 12000th block of Thomasville Circle in Lakeland, Florida.

Please Share this post! A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued out of Polk County for 6- year- old Adam Roach. pic.twitter.com/BSuaPGV2r9 — FDLE (@fdlepio) August 5, 2017

Roach is described to be white, 4-foot-3, 37 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes. He has a missing tooth and a scar on his chest and left side of his stomach. He was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt with dinosaurs, navy shorts and no shoes.

If you see Roach, call FDLE at 888-356-4774, the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-298-6200, or 911.

© 2017 WTLV-TV