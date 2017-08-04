WTLV
Missing child alert issued for 6-year-old boy from Lakeland

First Coast News , WTLV 10:06 PM. EDT August 04, 2017

A missing child alert has been issued for a 6-year-old boy out of Lakeland, Florida.

According to the FDLE, Adam Roach was last seen in the area of the 12000th block of Thomasville Circle in Lakeland, Florida. 

Roach is described to be white, 4-foot-3, 37 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes. He has a missing tooth and a scar on his chest and left side of his stomach. He was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt with dinosaurs, navy shorts and no shoes.

If you see Roach, call FDLE at 888-356-4774, the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-298-6200, or 911.

