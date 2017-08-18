Missing child alert issued for 1-year-old girl

Missing child alert issued for 1-year-old Royalty Hinson. Photo: FDLE

A missing child alert has been issued for a 1-year-old girl out of Broward County.

FDLE issued the alert for Royalty Hinson. She was last seen in the area of the 5000th block of NE 88th Avenue in Lauderhill, Florida. She's described as 2-foot-2, weighs 23 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believe she is with Kamey Nesbitt, 34, who was last seen wearing a blue shirt and beige shorts. She's described to be 5-foot-7, 145 lbs., black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believe they are traveling in a 2015 champagne colored Nissa Versa with the Florida Tag HGKE16.

If you see them, you're asked to call Lauderhill Police at 1-954-497-4700 or 911.

