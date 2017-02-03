Missing and believed endangered Marion County father-daughter return home safe

Edward Flanigan (left) and his daughter, Margaret Mannion (right) are considered missing and endangered. (Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

After a father and daughter from Ocala, Fla., were reported missing Groundhog Day, authorities say they returned home safely Friday.

They were reported missing by family earlier in the day Thursday and were stopped by authorities near Woodbine, Ga., for driving the wrong way down Interstate 95, says the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Edward P. Flanigan and Margaret M. Mannion left their home in a beige 2013 4-door Toyota Camry with Florida tag H217FA. Neither have their phones on them, deputies say.

After being pulled over in Georgia, the pair was issued a warning and sent on their way.

Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies say the pair returned home safely.

