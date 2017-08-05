Missing 6-year-old boy from Lakeland found dead

Adam Roach was reported missing Friday night. Photo: FDLE.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- The missing 6-year-old boy from Lakeland was found deceased in a retention pond near his home on Friday evening, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office dive team found Adam Roach in a pond directly behind his home at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Friday evening.

Adam, who was described as a child with special needs, was no more than 50 feet away from the backdoor of his home, according to Judd.

"At this time, we found Adam, but certainly not the way we wanted to," said Judd.

A death investigation will be conducted, according to authorities.



We are completely & utterly heartbroken that we did not find Adam alive. Please pray for little Adam and his family. Hug your kids. — Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) August 5, 2017

According to the FDLE, Adam Roach was last seen in the area of the 12000th block of Thomasville Circle in Lakeland, Florida.

Please Share this post! A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued out of Polk County for 6- year- old Adam Roach. pic.twitter.com/BSuaPGV2r9 — FDLE (@fdlepio) August 5, 2017

Roach is described to be white, 4-foot-3, 37 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes. He has a missing tooth and a scar on his chest and left side of his stomach. He was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt with dinosaurs, navy shorts and no shoes.

