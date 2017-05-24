Miami 'Joker' accused of pointing loaded gun at cars

Lawrence Patrick Sullivan (Photo Courtesy: Miami-Dade Police)

A Miami man whose green hair and tattoos bear a striking resemblance to the Joker character from "The Dark Knight" was arrested after police said he was pointing a loaded gun at passing cars.

Lawrence Patrick Sullivan, 29, was arrested Tuesday night on a charge of carrying a concealed firearm, Miami-Dade police said.

Sullivan was arrested after an officer responded to the 15200 block of Southwest 104th Street for a report of a man with green hair and tattoos on his face who was pointing a gun at passing vehicles, the report said.

The officer spotted Sullivan walking out of the front gates of the Hammocks Place Apartments. He patted Sullivan down and found the firearm, a Smith & Wesson handgun with six rounds in the magazine, in Sullivan's pocket, the report said.

At one point Sullivan told the officer "I don't have a permit cause it's too expensive," the report said.

Sullivan, who was listed as a "tattoo model" on the arrest report, was booked into jail where he was being held on $5,000 bond Wednesday, jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't immediately available.

