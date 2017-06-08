Man found walking down highway naked, causes damage to deputy patrol car

Dashcam video shows 18-year-old man walking down highway naked in Marion County. Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office

A man who was found walking down the highway naked has been arrested on several criminal mischief charges in Marion County Wednesday.

Around 7:45 p.m., deputies with the Marion County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a vehicle crash near SE 81st Street and South U.S. 441. While en route, deputies learned that one of the drivers fled the scene on foot.

One deputy came across Andrew Humphries, 18, walking naked around the 8900 block of U.S. 441. The deputy tried making contact with him, but Humphries walked toward the front of the patrol vehicle and tried opening the door. Humphries displayed erratic behavior and he was placed in handcuffs, deputies said.

The video was caught on dashcam.

While in handcuffs, Humphries began kicking the rear passenger door and pulling on the metal cage, causing $1,000 in damage, deputies said. He was arrested and transported to the Marion County Jail.

The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed that Humphries was involved in the crash from earlier.

Humphries is being charged with one count of felony criminal mischief and one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief. FHP is conducting its own separate investigation.

