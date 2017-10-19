Close LIVE BLOG: Richard Spencer at UF, First Coast News coverage First Coast News , WTLV 10:30 AM. EDT October 19, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST First Coast News has multiple crews in Gainesville to cover the events at the University of Florida surrounding a speech by White Supremacist Richard Spencer.Follow the latest from our crews there below. © 2017 WTLV-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Tropical cyclone expected to form in 5 days Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage Mayor visits home after sewage flooding a second time Tropics update Wednesday Naked man arrested at Jax Beach Automatic weapon laws in Florida Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas Mother accused of keeping toddlers in makeshift cages out on bail This is Us: Season 2, episode 2 after show 'Downton Abbey' costumes on display in St. Augustine More Stories UF President: Closing university would have let Spencer win Oct 19, 2017, 11:09 a.m. LIVE BLOG: Richard Spencer at UF, First Coast News coverage Oct 19, 2017, 10:26 a.m. Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan: Donald Trump… Oct 19, 2017, 6:28 a.m.
