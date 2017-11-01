LAKE CITY, Fla. -- A Lake City woman was abducted and carjacked at gunpoint in front of her own home Tuesday afternoon, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office. While they don't necessarily condone her actions, the Sheriff's Office considers the 67-year-old woman a hero.

"Every time I close my eyes, I just go through the whole thing over and over and over again," the woman, who didn't want to reveal her identity, said.



The victim in Tuesday's armed carjacking and abduction said she was unloading groceries at her home, when a 13-year-old boy said he needed a ride. She turned him down. The boy came back with a gun and snatched her keys.



While the teen had difficulty starting the car, the woman hopped inside. The boy drove off with her in the car.



"I was scared to death... I think I was actually in shock, I just couldn't believe it was happening," the woman said.



The boy, not even old enough to drive, took off through Lake City stop signs, red lights and heavy traffic, behind the wheel of the woman's Nissan sedan. She was on the phone with 911 through much of the ordeal.



"The victim was very good about giving the location. She was continuing to try to talk the defendant into stopping the vehicle," Columbia County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Murray Smith said.



Thanks to the woman's call to 911 dispatch, the Sheriff's Office caught up with the teenager and the woman and executed a pit maneuver, and the car came to a stop.



"So thankful that it turned out the way that it did because I said it could have been so much worse. I mean several people could have been killed, him me and others. He had no regard for anybody in that car," the woman said.



The victim said it was instinct that told her to get in her car as it was being stolen.



"If he takes off in my car, nobody's going to know what direction he goes in. I could at least dial 911 in that car if he lets me, and let them know where I'm at," she said.



"For her to give the information that she did and for her to remain as calm as she did was very noteworthy because that allowed us to get on the scene and put and end to this because this could have ended with someone seriously injured and killed," Smith said.

The 13-year-old's weapon turned out to be a pellet gun.

The incident report said the boy is facing several charges; including kidnapping, robbery and fleeing law enforcement.

© 2017 WTLV-TV