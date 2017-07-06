Lake City officer dragged by vehicle following traffic stop

A Lake City officer was dragged by a vehicle Thursday night while conducting a traffic stop in the area of U.S. 90 and SW Sisters Welcome Road.

The Lake City Police Department said the officer pulled the driver over then determined that the driver had a suspended license and there was an arrest warrant out for the passenger. A second officer responded to the scene.

When the second officer arrived, the officer some how became attached to the car and the car took off, police said.

The officer was dragged for nearly a mile before the officer was dislodged, police said.

A chase ensued involving the Lake City Police Department and the Columbia County Sheriff's Office (CCSO). A deputy with CCSO performed a maneuver on the vehicle to stop it near CR 252.

The two people in the vehicle were arrested.

The officer was airlifted to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville. At this time, the officer's condition is unknown.

