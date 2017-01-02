Traffic on I-95 near World Golf Village backed up for miles after deadly crash

(Photo: Submitted)

One person is dead and two people were airlifted to a nearby hospital after a serious wreck on Interstate 95 northbound near the International Golf Parkway interchange Monday afternoon, authorities say.

Traffic is backed up for miles as all lanes headed northbound on I-95 were shut down for an hour. As of this writing, the left and center lanes headed north have reopened, but delays are still significant.

Multiple fire rescue units and St. Johns County sheriff's deputies are on scene and assisting in the investigation.

One overturned vehicle had four people inside and had to be extricated from the vehicle by emergency responders.

Authorities say that the two adult patients airlifted to local trauma centers are in serious condition. A pediatric patient was taken to Baptist South in critical condition.

A fourth person was found dead on scene after the accident, fire rescue personnel say.

Deputies are asking motorists to use caution when driving in the area and to expect serious delays.