Governor candidate Andrew Gillum stops in Jacksonville

Tallahassee Mayor, Andrew Gillum, gives a two-thumbs up at the Democratic National Convention in 2016. Photo: Getty Images. (Photo: Alex Wong, 2016 Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The mayor of Tallahassee made a stop in Jacksonville Tuesday night to take part in a fundraiser regarding his run for Florida governor.

Democratic candidate, Andrew Gillum, 37, said he's running on a platform where education is a top priority in the state.

"I think we've got to make sure we fix the public education system in the state," Gillum said. "It's critically important that we begin earlier. [Ages] 0 to 5 is where it's at. We have to make sure our kids are getting the essential, educational base level education that makes them ready to enter kindergarten... to be on grade level reading by third grade and to graduate. If they choose to go to college, that it's affordable in this state."

Seventeen other candidates have filed to run for Florida governor. On the Democratic ticket, Gillum is running against former U.S. Representative Gwen Graham and businessman Chris King.

Agricultural Commissioner Adam Putnam is the biggest name on the Republican ticket.

