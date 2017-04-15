Castillo De San Marcos in storm (Photo: viewer)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you're looking for something to do this weekend, try visiting a National Park. Turns out, it's National Park Week and the National Park Service wants to help you celebrate by offering free admission to its parks for the next two weekends.

Locally, that means you can go visit Fort Caroline National Memorial in Jacksonville or Castillo de San Marcos National Monument at no cost.

Visitors get in free April 15 to April 16 and April 22 to April 23.

© 2017 WTLV-TV