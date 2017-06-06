Former JFRD division chief named new Fire Chief for Nassau County

Nassau County Fire Rescue banner at event. (Photo: IAFF 3101)

First Coast News has learned that Nassau County Fire Rescue has a new Fire Chief.

Brady Rigdon, a former Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department division chief, has accepted the position Monday.

His hiring comes after its former Fire Chief, Matt Graves, resigned March 31 following an evaluation that was held regarding his future with the department. At the meeting, several long term concerns were voiced, but those concerns were not revealed.

The Nassau County Manager's Office said there is no known official start date for Rigdon.

