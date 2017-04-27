Florida passes bill to issue certificates for miscarriages

Florida, Tallahassee, Old And New State Capitol Buildings. (Photo by Education Images/UIG via Getty Images) (Photo: Education Images UIG via Getty Images)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Florida could become the first state to issue what's essentially a birth certificate to women who've had miscarriages under a bill that's going to Gov. Rick Scott.



The Senate passed the bill unanimously on Thursday, three weeks after it was passed by the House with only one "no" vote.



It's called the Grieving Families Act and would allow for state-issued "certificates of nonviable birth" at a parent's request.



It would be available to women whose pregnancies end after nine weeks and before 20 weeks of gestation.



Pregnancies that end at 20 weeks or later are considered stillbirths and death certificates must be issued. Parents can also request a birth certificate in such cases.



Parents would be able to name the lost fetus on the certificate.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

© 2017 Associated Press