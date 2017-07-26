Florida missing child alert issued for Broward co. teen

A Florida missing child alert has been issued for 16-year-old Lacoria Gilbert, last seen in the area of 700 SW 7th Avenue in Hallandale Beach.

According to FDLE, Gilbert was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt with the word "Pink" and black sandals.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact FDLE or the

Hallandale Beach Police Department at 954-457-1400 or 911

