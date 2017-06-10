Florida Legislature finally passes medical marijuana bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Legislation to enact Florida's medical marijuana constitutional amendment is headed to the desk of Gov. Rick Scott.
The Senate and House approved the bill during Friday's final day of the special session. The House passed it 108-9 before the Senate voted 29-6.
Both chambers reached agreement on Wednesday that there would be a cap of 25 dispensaries per medical marijuana treatment center and that there wouldn't be a sales tax. The bill still bans smoking despite amendment supporters saying it is written into the language.
The legislation allows patients who suffer chronic pain related to one of 10 qualifying conditions to receive either low-THC cannabis or full strength medical marijuana. The amendment states that laws must be in place by July 3 with those enacted by October.
