Florida lawmakers reach closed door deal to end budget impasse, session

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Republican leaders say they have crafted a budget deal behind closed doors that clears the way for the Florida Legislature to wrap up its work for the year.



Senate President Joe Negron and House Speaker Richard Corcoran announced that the Legislature will extend its annual session to next Monday. The session was supposed to end on Friday.



Legislative leaders also said that they will only consider the budget and budget-related bills during the three-day extension.



Negron and Corcoran and other top Republicans worked out the details of the budget in secret. They announced that a deal had been worked out before anything was released to the public.



Florida law requires that the budget be completely finished 72 hours before a final vote can be taken.

