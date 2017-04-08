Florida dad lets boy, 13, drive; gets arrested

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. -- A 31-year-old father was arrested Friday for allowing his 13-year-old son to drive his car around the neighborhood. The teen ended up losing control of the car and crashing into a canal.

Martin Martinez Jr., of Lehigh Acres, was charged with child neglect, a third-degree felony.

Besides the 13-year-old, a 2-year-old was in the car. Neither was seriously hurt in the crash.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol:

The 13-year-old was driving at a high rate of speed, with only the 2-year-old in the car, when he went through a stop sign at Butte Street and Champion Avenue. He lost control of the car as he tried to turn on to Champion and the car overturned several times and eventually ended up rolling into a canal.

He was able to get out of the car and remove his passenger.

Martinez said he had given his son permission to drive around the neighborhood.

