Fla. sheriff posts emotional video on Facebook after deputy's suicide

Sheriff Billy Woods pauses to collect himself while announcing the death of a deputy.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods posted an emotional video Wednesday announcing that one of his deputies had taken his own life and to plead to others to seek help.

In the video, he starts to read a statement about the death of Adam Rendall, but then becomes too choked up to continue and collects himself.

"Today, I come to you with a heavy heart. Earlier today, our agency experienced a tragedy that I want to personally let our citizens know about. Our deputies were called to the scene of a suicide this afternoon. When we arrived, we found that one of our own deputies had taken his life."

He said Rendall had been with the sheriff's office since 2004 and mentions a recent Facebook photo the deputy posted after a child gave him a stuffed animal.

"He said that sweet act of kindness made his night," Woods said.

